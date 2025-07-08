Sharmila blames Jagan, Avinash Reddy for negligence

Kadapa: APCC president Y S Sharmila extended her support to the students protesting at YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University, questioning how the university admitted students without securing approval from the Council of Architecture (COA). Expressing deep concern, she said the students’ future now hangs in the balance.

“Each student has spent nearly Rs 15 lakh on their education and is about to complete a five-year course. At this stage, there is uncertainty about whether they will receive valid certificates. This is extremely distres ing,” the state Congress chief said.

Sharmila pointed out that the university was established in 2020 without COA approval, and the government misled students while admitting the first batch. “Even now, the first batch hasn’t been enrolled officially with COA. How can the administration gamble with students’ futures like this?” she said, blaming former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and MP Y S Avinash Reddy for negligence.

Sharmila further said, “Why did they remain silent despite knowing that COA approval was not in place? Why didn’t they make efforts to secure approval when they were in power? COA is based in Delhi—why didn’t MP Avinash Reddy engage with the council?”

She said the current coalition government now bears the responsibility of correcting this mistake committed by the previous regime. “For the past one year, students have been fighting for COA recognition. With BJP in power at the Centre and COA based in Delhi, why is this small issue still unresolved? What will happen to the careers of these students if they don’t get certified?” she said.

Sharmila said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and education minister Nara Lokesh must answer for this and demands that the issues faced by architecture students should be solved immediately.