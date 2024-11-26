Sharmila demands scrapping of agreements with Adani firm

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y S Sharmila has demanded that the Andhra Pradesh government cancel the agreement signed by the YSRCP government with Adani Green Energy Limited in 2021 on purchase of power. She said the US investigative agency said that former CM and YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy got commissions of Rs 1,750 crore from Adani Green Energy for entering into agreement to supply power to AP.

In a letter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday, she said the Andhra Pradesh has to face the burden of Rs 1.5 lakh crore for 25 years due to the power purchase agreement signed to by power at higher price. Demanding a probe by CBI or a sitting judge she termed the agreement a big scam.

She said Gujarat government had purchased solar energy from Adani at Rs 1.99 per unit while the AP government contracted Rs 2.49 per unit. She recalled that at the time of agreement, the YSRCP government stated that there would be no burden of additional charges on the consumers.

She said unit would cost at Rs 5 per unit due to supply of power from other states and transmission charges. “AP has to face burden of Rs 1.5 lakh crore for 25 years if the NDA government sticks to the agreement with Adani Green,” she said.

Stating that the current NDA government decided to collect Rs 17,000 crore additional charges from the power consumers, APCC chief wanted to know the stance of the state government on continuation of the agreement.

“The NDA government in the state is silent on agreement giving raise to suspicions that it will handover new solar and hydro projects, beach sand products and Inner Ring Road works to Adani group. Conspiracy of Gautam Adani to plunder the natural resources of the state has been exposed. CM Chandrababu Naidu should clarify whether the government blacklist the Adani group of companies or not,” Sharmila said.