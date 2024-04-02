Sharmila from Kadapa to take on cousin Avinash

Amaravati: The poll battle for the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency is set to become the main highlight in the ensuing elections. It is to be a fight between family members.

Andhra Pradesh Congress president YS Sharmila Reddy, who had rebelled against her brother and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy due to family disputes, has been pitted against Jagan’s cousin YS Avinash Reddy of YSRCP in Kadapa. Sharmila is likely to visit Idupulapaya on Tuesday and announce her candidature from YSR’s Samadhi.

In a move to revive the party’s prospects, the Congress had appointed Sharmila as APCC president in January this year. Since then, Sharmila has been criticising the government on various counts in general and her brother in particular. She had even said, “God is witness to the harassment she had to undergo from Jagan.” She also criticised the government for failing to probe into the death of Y S Vivekananda Reddy, uncle of Jagan and Sharmila.

Talking to the media in Delhi soon after the meeting of the central election committee of AICC, Sharmila demanded that the YSRCP government immediately start disbursal of social security pensions among beneficiaries.

The APCC chief said she met the Chief Secretary on the issue. He stated that disbursement will begin on April 3 and it will take a week to complete the process.

“The beneficiaries will have to wait for 10 days. I want to ask the Chief Secretary if this delay was not to help the ruling party.” She said when the Election Commission allowed

pension payment through DBT, why was this delay taking place? Digital payments can be made in one day. If this is not done the Congress will stage protests everywhere, she added.

Asked about the Congress list for Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, Sharmila said the AICC central election committee has finalised candidates for 115 Assembly and five Lok Sabha seats. She said the list is likely to be released on Tuesday. She said the candidates for the remaining seats will be announced in a week.

Congress Working Committee (CWC) special invitee Gidugu Rudraraju is likely to contest from Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha constituency. Former central ministers Pallam Raju and J D Seelam are likely to get party tickets for Kakinada and Bapatla Lok Sabha seats respectively.