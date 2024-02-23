Sharmila lambasts YSRCP govt for betraying youth

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y S Sharmila lashed out at the YSRCP government alleging that it had completely failed to fulfil the pre-poll promise of filling 2.3 lakh vacancies in the government departments and releasing job calendar every year.

She said the YSRCP government betrayed the DSC aspirants and released notification to fill only 6,000 posts as against the promised 23,000 teachers posts lying vacant.

She spoke to media at Andhra Ratna Bhavan here after staging a sit-in alleging the failure of the government to fill the vacant posts. She said Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy had fulfilled the promise and filled 52,000 jobs in government departments. The present YSRCP government betrayed the unemployed youth, she said and asked how the DSC aspirants can prepare in a short time when the notification was issued by the government to fill 6,000 teachers posts. She termed the DSC notification issued by the government as ‘Daga DSC’ and alleged the Jagan government of filling only outsourced and contract jobs and cheating the unemployed youth.

“Jagan Mohan Reddy became CM and other leaders became ministers. What about the unemployed youth in the state,” she said.

The APCC chief said BJP had promised two crore jobs in one year and it should have created 20 crore jobs in the country in the last 10 years of its rule. TDP, Jana Sena and YSRCP are trying for the alliance with the BJP and urged the people to defeat these parties. She came down heavily on the YSRCP government stating that it failed to get Special Category Status, funds for Polavaram project and grants for the development of the state. She alleged a curfew like atmosphere prevailed in the state and asked why the state government deployed heavy police force near Congress party office. She strongly condemned the house arrest of Congress leaders in different parts of the state and preventing them from reaching the party office in Vijayawada on Thursday.