- IDBI Bank logs higher Q3 PAT at Rs 1,458.18 crore
- Will see whether England’s Bazball approach will remain the same, says Zaheer Khan
- Foreign students cross 1 million mark in Canada: Report
- Declare public holiday in Himachal on Jan 22: Ex-CM Thakur
- Mandalam-Makaravilakku festival: Surge in Sabrimala temple pilgrims, so is revenue
- Bengal departmental secretaries summoned to Delhi to discuss pending central dues
- PSU stocks at new 52-week highs, post strong gains
- CCMB scientists unravel genetic history of Ladakh population
- Tribal art, handicraft expos to add charm to Medaram Jatara
- Secunderabad railway station upgradation works proceeding swiftly
Sharmila to pay tributes to YSR at Idupulapaya today
Highlights
Newly-appointed PCC chief YS Sharmila will go to Idupulapaya on January 20 and pay tributes to late chief minister and her father Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy.
Guntur: Newly-appointed PCC chief YS Sharmila will go to Idupulapaya on January 20 and pay tributes to late chief minister and her father Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. She will go to Kadapa by special flight from Hyderabad. From there she will go to Idupulapaya where she will stay on January 20.
From there, she will come to Gannavaram by special flight on January 21 morning. She will take oath as PCC chief at a programme to be held at Aahwanam Function Hall at 11 am near Vijayawada. Afterwards, she will come to Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada and address the party leaders’ meeting.
Meanwhile, the PCC leaders are making necessary arrangements for Sharmila to take charge as PCC chief at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada city.
