Just In
Sharmila to take office on Jan 21
Party sources say she will revamp PCC, DCCs and city committees
Guntur: Newly-appointed Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Y S Sharmila will take charge on January 21 at 11 am at a programme at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada city. MP and AICC AP state affairs in-charge Manickam Tagore and AICC secretary Christopher Tilak will participate as chief guests at the programme. Following the orders of the AICC, the PCC is making the necessary arrangements for Sharmila to take charge as new PCC chief.
As soon as she takes charge, she will revamp the PCC, DCCs, City Congress Committees and gear up the party for coming general elections. According to sources in the Congress, several YSRCP MLAs who were denied party tickets are in touch with the Congress. They will join the party in presence of Sharmila.
Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has already declared his intention to sail with Sharmila and is set to join Congress.
Meanwhile, the APCC is preparing the roadmap for Sharmila tour programme in the state.
Party sources say she will bring back the past glory to the party by infusing new blood and strengthening it. She will be the star campaigner for the coming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state.
She will address public meetings in the three regions in the state. The party has already begun an exercise to field candidates in the coming upcoming elections.