Sharmila to tour districts from tomorrow

Vijayawada: YS Sharmila, who assumed charge as the president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Sunday announced that she would start the State tour on January 23 and would visit three districts every day and will meet the party cadres.

She said the Congress party would contest in all 175 Assembly constituencies in the State in ensuing Assembly elections. Addressing the media at the Andhra Ratna Bhavan, she said the Andhra Pradesh affairs in-charge Manickam Tagore will visit Vijayawada on January 24 and will receive applications from the candidates, who are willing to contest the 2024 general elections. She said the last wish of her father Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy is that Rahul Gandhi should become the Prime Minister of India and she would work for it. She said she has a goal and vision and Andhra Pradesh is her native State.

Sharmila also held a meeting with the Congress party leaders at Andhra Ratna Bhavan and discussed the steps to be taken to strengthen the party in the run up to the general elections.