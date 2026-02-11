Sharmila to visit Nellore dist tomorrow

Nellore: District Congress Committee (DCC) president Narapareddy Kirankumar Reddy on Tuesday informed that APPCC president YS Sharmila will visit Nellore district on February 12. Addressing press conference at Indira Bhavan in Nellore city, the DCC president said that Sharmila will address the public at 'Vupadihami Parirakshna Saba at Akkampet village of Manubolu mandal. Later, Sharmila is scheduled to participate in Rachabanda programme organized in Kavali Constituency.

The DCC president alleged that BJP lead NDA government has hatched conspiracy to dilute the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) introduced by Congress government with the aim of destroying the name of Father of the Nation Mahstma Gandhi.