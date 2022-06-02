SHG outlet inaugurated at Rajahmundry airport

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Under 'Airport as a venue for skilled artisans of the region' (AVSAR), a self-help group (SHG) outlet was inaugurated at Rajahmundry Airport on Wednesday. A passenger Dr TS Ramakrishna has inaugurated the outlet in the presence of airport officials and stakeholders.

Airport Director Manoj Kumar Nayak, officials M Muthamilan, Vijaya Kumar, T Srinivas, Emani Sesharatnam, SS Prasad, K Radharani, and I Jayant participated in the programme.

"Airport provided space for a limited period to Sai Lakshmi SHG, Katheru in the airport terminal to showcase and sell their handmade products. The stall will give wings to the rural women artisans of the area. Rajahmundry Airport provides a platform to Self-Help Groups for the promotion of local artisans and products through AVSAR Scheme," said Airport Director Manoj Kumar Nayak. In line with the vision of the central government of encouraging the talent of women, artisans, and craftsmen and providing them with the right opportunities, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Rajahmundry airport has taken an initiative in this project, he said.

Under AVSAR, which is an initiative of AAI, an opportunity to help the indigent to mobilize their households into functionally effective self-earned groups for self-reliance and self-dependence, has been provided. The space will be allotted to the self-help groups, turn on turn basis, for a duration of 15 days.

SHGs operated by locals will showcase and market their homemade local products like puffed rice, packaged papads, pickles, bamboo-based ladies handbags / bottles / lamp sets, local artefacts, traditional craft, natural dyes, embroidery, and indigenous knit with contemporary design to the air travellers. Applications from self-help groups are received on the AAI portal (Rajahmundry) for allotment at the airport for SHGs. The interested SHGs need to apply through the portal, officials said.