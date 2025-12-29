Shirdi Sai Baba temple calendar released

Vijayawada: The Andhra Shirdi Sai Baba Temple at Muthyalampadu in Vijayawada released its 2026 calendar on Sunday, with the temple’s honorary president Punuru Gowtham Reddy and priests taking part in the ceremony. Temple staff and devotees were present marking the occasion with prayers and devotion.

Speaking on the occasion, Gowtham Reddy said the calendars would be distributed free of cost to devotees from the night of December 31. He stated that the temple has been providing calendars bearing the image of Andhra Shirdi Sai Baba to devotees continuously for the past 30 years, as part of its spiritual outreach.

Highlighting the temple’s growing recognition, he said the Andhra Shirdi Sai Baba Temple has also received several awards under international auspices for its services and activities. Gowtham Reddy expressed strong faith in Sai Baba and said devotees believe that wishes prayed for at the temple are fulfilled. He added that the temple management is committed to social service alongside spiritual activities. As part of this commitment, the temple conducts a daily free meal (Annadanam) programme for devotees and the needy. The initiative, he said, reflects Sai Baba’s teachings of compassion, service, and equality.