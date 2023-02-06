Shiva temples in Godavari region gearing up for Shivaratri

Pattisam (Eluru District): Endowments Department Deputy Commissioner M Vijaya Raju directed the officials to make necessary arrangements in Lord Siva temples for the smooth conduct of Maha Shivaratri, which falls on February 18. The temple authorities are taking measures to ease the congestion and district officials are deploying adequate police personnel to prevent any untoward incidents on the occasion. He further said that the temple authorities would distribute milk and water to the devotees and steps are being taken to provide hassle-free Lord darshan.

Eluru district Joint Collector P Arun Babu asked the officials to give priority to ordinary devotees during the festival. He held a review meeting with the officials on Maha Shivaratri arrangements at Sri Veereswara Swamy temple, Pattisam, on Sunday. He directed the officials to focus special attention on sanitation during the three-day festival. He further instructed to set up strong barricades for the queues and compartments for the devotees to wait keeping in mind the heavy rush and to set up special LED screens to inform the rush inside the temple and the time that will take for darshan through public addressing system. A special help desk should be set up to reunite missing children with their family members. Generators should be kept available in addition to continuous power supply. Special police force should be deployed to control hooligans and pickpockets at places where women take bath.

The JC directed the officials to check the boats that ferry devotees across Godavari river from overloading. The officials were told to ensure that the entire village remains clean even after the festival is over. They were told to take up repairs to all the roads leading to Pattiseema and to keep swimmers ready. Special RTC buses should be arranged to transport devotees and to arrange parking spaces. He also told them to arrange prasadam counters.

Deputy Commissioner M Vijaya Raju said that for Pattisam Shivratri celebrations, separate queues are being set up for Rs 20, Rs 50 and Rs 300 darshan tickets. On February 18, Lord darshan will be allowed from 4 am to 11 pm and from 11.30 pm to 12.30 pm to watch Lord's Abhishekam during Lingodbhava period. Milk and buttermilk would be provided to children and 50 additional staff will be allocated for the festival.

Jangareddygudem DSP Lathakumari said that a total of 466 police personnel will be on duty round-the-clock for three days. She said that there will be two DSPs, 12 CIs, 32 SIs and 74 ASIs. A special outpost is being set up and police, R&B will jointly monitor the huge masses. The officials said that 50 special buses will be run from Jangareddygudem depot. 15 boats and 150 swimmers would be arranged.

DM&HO Dr Nageswara Rao said that 250 medical personnel are being appointed along with 6 to 8 medical camps. Emergency medicines, two 108 vehicles and 1 ITDA ambulance will be made available.

DPO Mallikarjuna Rao said that 442 personnel will be appointed for this purpose and that they will conduct sanitation programmes continuously. He said that a staff of 5 fire officials is being appointed for this festival.