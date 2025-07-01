Shivaji state secy of All India Organ Donors Association

Vizianagaram: Dr Guduru Seethamahalakshmi, Founder of the All India Organ Donors Association and Chairperson of the Savitribai Phule Educational Charitable Trust (SPECT), announced the appointment of Shinagam Shivaji as the AP State Secretary of the Association.

The appointment order was formally handed over to Shivaji on June 29 during a programme held at the Simhachalam Goshala.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Seethamahalakshmi stated that Shivaji, who hails from Vizianagaram district, has been actively promoting scientific awareness and organ donation through the Jana Vignana Vedika platform. In recognition of his dedicated efforts, he has been entrusted with the responsibilities of the State Secretary.

In his address, Shivaji expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and pledged to fulfill his new role with sincerity and dedication.

The event was also attended by Dr SSV Ramana, State president of the Association, and Vinod Balu, State general secretary.