Shock to CM Jagan, Press Council of India orders AP govt to revoke GO. 2430

The Press Council of India has given a big shock to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The council has ordered the govt to cancel the GO 2430 issued to restrict media. The Press Council of India (PCI) has ordered the Jagan government to immediately withdraw the GO. Suresh was present on behalf of Andhra Pradesh Working Journalists Union (APWJ) and the Additional Director Kiran and the on behalf of the Government put forth their problems on the GO 2430. Justice Prasad, on hearing the arguments of the two parties, ordered the state government to immediately withdraw GO.

The AP government issued ordinances to the Secretary of the Department to take legal action against those who write, publish, broadcast or broadcast fake news social media, electronic and print.

It also authorized secretaries to issue notices under defamation if they were to cause disturbance to the reputation of the government. The CM decided to take action against the corrupt news agencies as Jagan came to notice that some media houses was creating deliberate articles to mislead the public on projects. Now the GO has to be cancelled by the AP government. It remains to be seen how govt reacts to it.