Show cause notices issued to 20 ward secretaries

Guntur: GMC commissioner K Mayur Ashok on Saturday issued show cause notices to 20 waard secretariat secretaries for showing negligence in the conducting of the Unified Family Survey in Guntur city.

He said that despite issuing repeated instructions through teleconferences to complete 100 percent of the survey as per the daily targets, it was observed that several secretaries completed the survey at levels far below the prescribed targets. He said that 20 secretaries were found to have acted irresponsibly in discharging their duties in the survey. He added that nodal officers have already been deputed and are closely monitoring the survey work at the field level.