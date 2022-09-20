Show elaborate solution to Spandana petitioners, officials told

Vijayawada: NTR district Joint Collector Nupur Ajay directed the officials concerned to redress the grievances of the applicants in a timely manner.

She also told them that every petition must be resolved with an elaborate solution.

The J-C participated in Spandana programme and received petitions from public at Pingali Venkayya meeting hall at the Collectorate in Vijayawada on Monday.

Later addressing the officials, she instructed them to give a permanent solution to the petitioners' problems and asked them to speak with the

petitioners directly for resolving the issues. The J-C also told them to take a photo with the applicant and upload it while solving his/her problem. She directed them to put special focus on economic, judicial, municipal and land related petitions.

A total of 70 petitions were registered during Spandana, in which 23 applications related to revenue department, 17 petitions for police and rest belong to health and education, etc.