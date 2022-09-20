  • Menu
Show elaborate solution to Spandana petitioners, officials told

Show elaborate solution to Spandana petitioners, officials told
NTR district Joint Collector Nupur Ajay receiving petitions from public during Spandana programme at the Collectorate in Vijayawada on Monday

Highlights

NTR district Joint Collector Nupur Ajay directed the officials concerned to redress the grievances of the applicants in a timely manner.

Vijayawada: NTR district Joint Collector Nupur Ajay directed the officials concerned to redress the grievances of the applicants in a timely manner.

She also told them that every petition must be resolved with an elaborate solution.

The J-C participated in Spandana programme and received petitions from public at Pingali Venkayya meeting hall at the Collectorate in Vijayawada on Monday.

Later addressing the officials, she instructed them to give a permanent solution to the petitioners' problems and asked them to speak with the

petitioners directly for resolving the issues. The J-C also told them to take a photo with the applicant and upload it while solving his/her problem. She directed them to put special focus on economic, judicial, municipal and land related petitions.

A total of 70 petitions were registered during Spandana, in which 23 applications related to revenue department, 17 petitions for police and rest belong to health and education, etc.

