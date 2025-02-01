SI ends life over corruption charges

Rajamahendravaram: A police sub-inspector committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver inside the Tanuku Rural police station in West Godavari district on Friday.

The incident took place around 7:45 am, according to West Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi.

Upon hearing the gunshot, police personnel rushed to the scene and immediately shifted the officer to the hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. The deceased officer, identified as AGS Murthy, had recently been placed under Vacancy Reserve (VR) due to corruption allegations, with an inquiry pending against him. Reports suggest that he visited the police station in the morning before taking the extreme step.

The police informed Murthy’s family about the tragedy, and they rushed to the hospital, breaking down in grief upon seeing his body.

Family members allege that despite not being involved in any corruption, Murthy was suspended, which left him deeply distressed and ultimately led to his extreme step.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the district, raising concerns over the pressures faced by police personnel. Authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the

exact circumstances surrounding his death.