SIC to hold more camp courts to clear increasing pleas

Tirupati: State Information Commissioner (SIC) U Hariprasad Reddy said that the commission has decided to conduct more camp courts to deal with complaints. It becomes necessary in view of the increasing number of requests seeking information not only from urban areas but also from rural areas. He held a camp court in Tirupati on Thursday to deal with the requests from the applicants. During the two-day camp court which will be continued on Friday, about 40-50 requests will be resolved, he said.

On this occasion, he addressed the public information officers (PIOs) and appellate authorities and said that they should ensure information sought by the citizens be provided in the stipulated time frame.

The RTI Act should be implemented in its true spirit and the officials concerned have to follow all the guidelines scrupulously. There should be transparency in dealing with the requests for information.

The commissioner made it clear that there must be a review on the applications received seeking information on every Friday and proper action should be taken on them. Displaying the contact details of the PIOs and appellate officers on the notice board at every office is mandatory. The information has to be sent to the applicants either through speed post or registered post.

Stating that more applications are being received for information pertaining to the revenue department and it is getting delayed to send the information due to non-availability of records, the SIC said that this problem may be solved once the resurvey of lands is completed. This may also decrease the number of applications, he felt.

Commissioner Hariprasad Reddy told the officials to exercise caution while disclosing the details of personal benefits, family, Aadhar, PAN details, financial information, etc., Earlier, he was received at the collectorate by joint collector D K Balaji and DRO M Srinivasa Rao. The SIC had a brief interaction with collector K Venkataramana Reddy and SP P Parameswar Reddy.