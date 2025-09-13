Live
Sidda Sudheer receives best business export award
Ongole: Sidda Sudheer Kumar, Managing Director of Jyothi Granite India Exports Pvt Ltd, was honoured with the Best Business Export Award at Business Excellence 2025 event organised by Andhra Pradesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry Federation in Vijayawada on Thursday.
Sudheer Kumar, who also serves as Central Zone Chairman of the AP Chamber, expressed gratitude to the jury and acknowledged support from AP Chambers and the state government for granite industry development.
He praised the Andhra Pradesh government’s role in reviving industries through incentives and policy measures, transforming the sectorfrom stagnation to prosperity. Sudheer commended the Union government’s GST reforms, noting their positive impact on food, education, healthcare, and agriculture sectors, enhancing living standards and boosting economic growth. He credited his success to guidancefrom his father and company Chairman Sidda RaghavaRao, COO M Shiva Ram, and all employees.
The event featured prominent attendees, including Industries Minister TG Bharat, MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, retired IAS officers, and APChambersleadership.