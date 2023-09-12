Live
- Nipah virus ‘alert’ in Kozhikode after 2 deaths
- The Physical and Mental benefits of Yoga for women
- 4 dead after landslide hits truck on Jammu-Srinagar highway
- Govt improving amenities at Central jails: Vanitha
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 12 September, 2023
- Seneviratne: From school bus driver to India's left-arm throwdown specialist
- Bandh gets mixed response in Srikakulam
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 12 September, 2023
- ED raids 10 places linked to arrested TN Minister Senthil Balaji
- Visakhapatnam: Temple receives Hundi offerings of Rs 26.63 lakh
Just In
Siddarth kaushal assumes charge as YSR district SP
Highlights
Siddarth Kaushal on Monday assumed charge as SP of YSR district. The 2012 batch IPS officer, was worked as SP of Prakasam, Krishna and Kurnool districts.
Kadapa (YSR district): Siddarth Kaushal on Monday assumed charge as SP of YSR district. The 2012 batch IPS officer, was worked as SP of Prakasam, Krishna and Kurnool districts.
Addressing media conference, the SP said that he would give top priority for initiating stringent action against anti-social elements, cyber fraudsters, implementation of citizen charter and disposal of pending cases.
After assuming charge, the SP met District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju at his chamber on Monday.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS