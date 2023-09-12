Siddarth kaushal assumes charge as YSR district SP

Kadapa (YSR district): Siddarth Kaushal on Monday assumed charge as SP of YSR district. The 2012 batch IPS officer, was worked as SP of Prakasam, Krishna and Kurnool districts.



Addressing media conference, the SP said that he would give top priority for initiating stringent action against anti-social elements, cyber fraudsters, implementation of citizen charter and disposal of pending cases.

After assuming charge, the SP met District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju at his chamber on Monday.