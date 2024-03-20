Siddhartha College to organise Incendo-2K24 tomorrow

Vijayawada: PB Siddhartha Degree College Principal Dr Meka Ramesh said that the Commerce Department of the college has been organising mega event Incendo every year for the last 15 years in order to bring out the hidden creativity in the students.

Addressing media here on Tuesday, the principal said that this year also the department is organising the mega event Incendo-2K24 on Thursday at Siddhartha Auditorium. Incendo-2K24 mega event brochure was unveiled at the college.

Competitions will be conducted for Commerce students in nine categories including Quiz, Financial Analyst, Debate, Ad Making, Dance, Mr and Miss Incendo and Incendo Premier League.

As many as 300 students from various colleges across the state will participate in the event. Prizes will be awarded to the winners after the competitions.

Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax Department Dr T Savish Verma will be the chief guest of the event.

College Dean Prof Rajesh C Jampala, Director Vemuri Baburao, Commerce Department Head Kona Narayana Rao, Event Management Managers P Subhakar, Dharmendra and Phanikrishna and others were present.