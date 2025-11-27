Siddhartha to host college teachers’ badminton tourney

Vijayawada: The 50th AP College Teachers’ Badminton Tournament will be conducted for two days from November 29 at PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science here, as part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education. Siddhartha College Principals Dr Meka Ramesh and Ch Venkateswarlu, along with Director Vemuri Baburao, announced the details during the tournament poster release held at the college on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, they said the prestigious annual tournament is open to teaching faculty from medical, dental, pharmacy, engineering, agriculture, law, physical education, arts, and science colleges affiliated with universities across the state. Further, they said competitions would be held in men’s doubles, women’s doubles, veteran doubles (45–55 years), super veteran doubles (above 55 years), and mixed doubles categories. While the men’s and women’s doubles matches would follow a knockout-cum-league format, all other categories would be conducted on a knockout basis, they added.

Heads of the Department of Physical Education and Sports Sciences, Dr TVB Krishna Reddy and Markandeyulu, along with students and staff, participated in the programme.