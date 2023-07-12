Side effects from covid vaccine are just a myth

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Renowned International Certified Pharmaceutical Quality Auditor and Pharmaceutical Scientist Dr. Chetlapalli Sitarama Rao said that there is no truth in the ongoing campaign that there are health side effects due to taking the Covid vaccine and some people are even losing their lives due to this. He clarified that it is a complete myth that there will be side effects with the Covid vaccine.

Sunkara Bhaskara Rao Sports & Games R&D Center and Adikavi Nannaya University Conscious Psychology Alumni Association organized a programme jointly in Sunkara Bhaskara Rao Municipal Corporation High School, Rajahmundry on Wednesday evening. Dr. Chetlapalli was the chief guest of this meeting and he had an interaction with students. He gave detailed answers to the various questions asked by the students and provided the students with understanding.

When a student mentioned that the covid vaccine was causing side effects, Dr. Chetlapalli condemned it in his reply. He explained the efforts and precautions taken by the scientists and the government to bring a vaccine to Covid. He said that if this vaccine did not come, the Covid pandemic would not have been controlled. It is said that the reason for various side effects and illnesses after covid is that the antibodies are not developed properly in some people. Dr. Chetlapalli Sitarama Rao explained to the students about the necessity, scope, and vast opportunities of pharmacy courses.

Answers were given to the students about the need for timely vaccines, the nature of generic drugs, the disadvantages of using expired drugs, etc. School headmaster Robbi Sanyasi Rao presided. He explained the achievements of Dr. Sitarama Rao at the international level. Renowned psychologist Sunkara Nagendra Kishore said that the fact that Dr. Sitarama Rao belongs to Rajamahendravaram and is an alumnus of various educational institutions in the city is a source of pride for the city. Later, the organizers honored Dr. Chetlapalli Sitarama Rao with a certificate of appreciation.