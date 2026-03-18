Significant development witnessed in past 11 months: Mayor

Visakhapatnam: Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao expressed delight over the cooperation extended by the people of Visakhapatnam and termed it as an unforgettable experience during his 11-month-long tenure as Mayor that ended on March 17. Stating that it gave him immense satisfaction to serve as a Mayor at a media conference held on Tuesday marking the end of the GVMC Council body term, he mentioned that he was given an opportunity to achieve significant development in a short span of time.

He underlined that he had accorded equal priority to resolving issues across all wards of the corporation.

International events such as the G-20 Summit and the International Fleet Review (IFR) were successfully executed with the support of GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, Srinivasa Rao stated.

Further, he stated that numerous developmental initiatives were brought to fruition through the collaborative efforts of the officials and corporators.

The Mayor highlighted that they had established a closer rapport with the city’s residents through the ‘Good Morning’ initiative and were able to complete development works to the tune of Rs.760 crore. He emphasised that utmost priority was given to providing infrastructure for the public, and he clarified that the staff had made absolutely no compromise regarding the ‘Night Cleaning’ operations undertaken along the Beach Road.

He recalled that while the YSRCP regime laid roads primarily to facilitate real estate business, the NDA government laid roads specifically to meet the requirements of the people. On the last day of his mayorship, he recalled that the duration of their governance was not critical but what truly mattered was whether they delivered a people-centric and welfare-oriented administration or not.

As the GVMC’s administrative term officially concluded on Tuesday, Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao extended gratitude to the stakeholders on behalf of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.