SIHM offers job-oriented skill courses in hospitality sector

Tirupati: The State Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition, Tirupati (SIHM) has been offering professional education to excel in the field of hospitality education and helping the students to enhance their skills to meet the challenges.

Established in 2009 and sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India and Government of AP, it is affiliated to National Council of Hotel Management Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition (NCHMCT), New Delhi.

It has been functioning from its own campus near Alipiri since 2014, where the State government has provided five acres of land to it. It has all infrastructural facilities there like separate hostel accommodation for boys and girls, basic training kitchen among other things. It has been offering certificate courses and degree courses for students based on their educational qualifications.

In-charge Principal of SIHM Dr R Ramana Prasad told The Hans India that students can now register for training in skill hubs with the collaboration of AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and SIHMCT & AN. Candidates should have passed 10th class and should be in the age group of 18 to 30.

They can opt for housekeeping trainee which is three months programme while food & beverages service assistant is of the duration of two-and-a-half months.

Similarly, for Intermediate or ITI passed out students, Demi chef de partie (kitchen supervisor) (four months duration) and restaurant captain (three months) courses will be offered. Candidates should be in the age bracket of 18-28 years. The candidates will be specially trained on computer and communication skills. All these courses are offered free of cost.

Besides getting free hostel accommodation and food, 100 per cent placements will be provided, said the Principal. For the purpose of placements, the Institute has entered MoUs with all reputed hotels in the city and is in the process of signing some more agreements with other hotels.

Interested candidates can approach the institute near the zoo park on Alipiri road. Mobile numbers: 9966601867 & 903269478.