Silence of YSRCP Dalit MLAs on atrocities questioned by TDP spokesperson Pilli Manikya Rao

Amaravati: TDP spokesperson Pilli Manikya Rao on Wednesday asked why the Jagan Mohan Reddy government and the ruling YSRCP leaders were shivering whenever TDP MLC Nara Lokesh was making a visit to the families of the atrocities and murder victims in the state.

Manikya Rao termed it as unfortunate that a DSP level police officer took away murder victim Ramya's mother and sister in his own car during the visit of Lokesh to Guntur.

The DSP resorted to that only to prevent the TDP national general secretary from speaking to the victim's family. The police were crossing all limits and violating all rules in order to please the ruling party political bosses.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader said that the police did not take any action to prevent the YSRCP mobs who created problems during Lokesh visit to the murder victim's residence. Why were the YSRCP leaders so agitated when Lokesh was just going to pay respects to the mortal remains of Ramya, he asked adding that the officers were only bowing under the pressure of their political bosses.

He asserted that it was out of sheer frustration that the ruling party's mobs tried to create all sorts of hurdles for the TDP leaders' visit. The YSRCP leaders had no minimum sympathy that a Dalit girl was murdered in broad daylight on the day of Independence Day celebrations.

Not a single girl or woman victim got justice under the atrocious regime of Jagan in the past two and half years, he alleged.

The TDP leader challenged the Dalit MLAs and ministers of YSRCP to speak when the SC, STs were falling prey to atrocities, harassment and murders.

YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh and MLA Meruga Nararjuna did not open their mouths when Dalit youth Kiran Kumar was beaten to death in Chirala. Why did not Nagarjuna speak when Dalit woman was raped and murdered in the CM's own Pulivendula Assembly constituency, he asked.

The TDP leader dared Meruga Nagarjuna to prove his Dalit roots by getting the SP who manhandled Dalit leader and ex-minister Anand Babu punished. Lella Appi Reddy insulted the TDP leaders by calling them by their caste name. Can the YSRCP MLA get Appi Reddy arrested, he questioned.