Silk clothes offered to Kanipakam Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy

Kanipakam: As part of the annual Brahmotsavams at Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy Devasthanam, Kanipakam, the Executive Officer of Srisailam Sri Bhramarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam, M Srinivas Rao, along with his family, ceremonially offered traditional silk clothes to the presiding Deity on Tuesday.

The procession began from the guest house to the temple amid Mangala Vaidyams. Kanipakam Devasthanam EO Penchala Kishore welcomed the guests and presented temple honors, including Tirtha Prasadam, Shesha Vastra, and a portrait of the deity.

DEO Sagar Babu, Srisailam Devasthanam AEO Haridas, Kanipakam AEOs SV Krishnareddy, Ravindrababu, Dhananjaya, Prasad, Dhanapal, temple superintendents, temple inspector, Vedic scholars, priests, and others participated in the programme.