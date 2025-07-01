Silt removal will be completed soon: Narayana

Nellore: Claiming that his government is giving top priority for drinking water, garbage cleaning and silt removal in municipalities, MA&UD Minister Ponguru Narayana has said that pending works of silt removal in irrigation canals and drains will be completed in the next two months across the State, in view of the ensuing rainy season in October and November.

The Minister along with Nellore Municipal Commissioner YO Nandan and sanitary department officials, inspected the ongoing silt removal works in Pogathota area of 45th division in Nellore city on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that it was decided to complete the pending silt removal works in a time-bound manner to avoid people from facing inundation problem during rainy season. Alleging that the previous YSRCP government diverted Rs 3,000 crore funds related to municipalities to other purposes, but the TDP-led coalition government is giving top priority for addressing drinking water problem, garbage cleaning, and silt removal in all urban areas in the State.

Narayana has disclosed that silt removal works were taken up in 45 canals extended for 6.5 km in Nellore city and works are under progress.