Simha, Muthyapu Pandiri Vahanams enthral devotees

Tirupati: On day 3 of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams Sri Malayappa took out a celestial ride on Simha vahanam in Yoga Narasimha alankaram and blessed the devotees along the sacred Mada streets.

The impressive procession of Sri Malayappa was led by majestic elephants, horses, bulls and paraphernalia accompanied by bhajan teams, kolata and traditional drums etc. as devotees offered Karpoora Harati at each turn of Mada streets.

Simha, the lion is a symbol of strength, dignity and leadership which is reflected in today's vahana Seva of Sri Malayappa Swamy. The incarnation of Lord Vishnu as the Mrugendra (most ferocious and strong among the animals, lion) is an indication of Lord as a powerful avatar to punish the wrong doers in the universe and protection of the righteous, poor and the weaker sections in the society.

In the evening, the Lord along with his consorts mounted on Muthyapu pandiri vahanam feasted the eyes of the devotees who gathered in good numbers to witness the vahana seva.

Cultural shows preceding the Vahanam added more colour to the Vahana seva while the rendering of Divya Prabhandam and Vedaparayanam to spiritual ambience.

Three Dharmic books published by TTD were released by TTD chairman and EO in front of Simha vahanam. They included 'Sadacharam-Vaigynanika Viluvalu' penned by Dr Annadanam Chidambara Shastri, 'Sadhivimanula Sandeshalu' written by Dr Surapuraju Vasanta Kumari which is a compilation of 11 women of Puranas written in simple Telugu. And the final one by Dr Gunasekar on 'Sri Tayumanavar' a Tamil literary legend was published under TTD Brahmamokkate series of TTD.

Both the pontiffs of Tirumala, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy, executive officer AV Dharma Reddy, TTD Board members and other senior officers of TTD were also present.