Simhachalam temple hundi nets Rs 1.81 cr

Visakhapatnam: The hundi of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam temple netted an income of Rs 1.81crore in the past 28 days.

The hundi counting exercise was carried out at the temple premises in the presence of Executive Officer Subbarao here on Wednesday.

As a part of the counting process, a total of 28 hundis were counted under the supervision of the temple officials.

About 145-gram of gold, 250-gm of silver and currency notes from different countries, including UAE, Oman, England, Qatar, Kuwait, Singapore and Malaysia were received.