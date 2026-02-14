SIMS successfully performs surgery for rare cancer

Anantapur: SIMS Hospital successfully treated a rare cancer called anal canal malignant melanoma, which usually occurs in one in a lakh people, by Surgical Gastroenterologist Mohammed Shahid, Critical Care Medical Team Dr A Sanjana Dr Vijay, Dr Arun. According to the details provided by SIMS management, 60-year-old Neelamma from Kadiri town had been suffering from constipation-related bleeding for the past month.

She had been treated in the past thinking it was hemorrhoids. However, she was in deep trouble as the bleeding from the anus became severe. In this regard, she came to SIMS Hospital at Rachanapalle on Bellary Road in Anantapur and consulted Surgical Gastroenterologist Dr Mohammed Shahid. Perectal examination and colonoscopy revealed malignant melanoma of the anal canal.

The doctors explained to the patient that surgery could significantly improve the outcome if the cancer was treated, and that SIMS was the only hospital with a good gastrosurgery department for this type of treatment, as well as a very good critical care team to manage this complex treatment, and she agreed to the surgery.