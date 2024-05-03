Sindhura Ponguru Campaigns for TDP Manifesto in 47th Division Elections

In a bid to garner support for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ahead of the upcoming elections, Sindhura Ponguru, daughter of former minister Dr. Ponguru Narayana, conducted a door-to-door campaign in Nellore City's 47th Division. The campaign, which started in the evening, saw a warm reception from the residents as they greeted Sindhura with flowers.

During the campaign, Sindhura highlighted the achievements of her father from 2014 to 2019, as well as the promises made in the TDP manifesto released by Chandrababu Naidu. She emphasized that if the TDP government comes to power, they will focus on economic development, provide finance for small traders, and offer benefits such as free gas cylinders to Dosha cart traders.



Sindhura also addressed the concerns regarding law and order under the current YSR government, stating that the TDP aims to bring industries to the state and support the youth. She highlighted the manifesto's provisions for auto drivers, such as offering 10 lakhs under Chandranna Bhima and 5 lakhs for accidental death cases.

Moreover, Sindhura mentioned that Chandrababu Naidu has promised to ensure that government employees receive their salaries on the 1st of every month, along with canceling green and garbage taxes. She stressed that the TDP manifesto is designed to uplift the economically challenged sections of society.

As the campaign wrapped up, Sindhura urged the people to vote for the TDP symbol of the bicycle on May 13, with the hopes of securing victory for Narayan as MLA and Vemireddy as MP by a significant majority.

