India stands for peace: PM Modi expresses 'deep concern' over West Asia conflict

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed concerns over the situation in West Asia and said that India will continue to work closely with all the countries in the region to ensure the safety and security of its nationals.

He said that New Delhi stands for peace and stability.

Addressing a joint press meet with Canadian PM Mark Carney, PM Modi said, "India's stance on the several ongoing tensions around the world is firm. We have always called for maintaining peace and stability, and when two democracies stand together, the voice for peace becomes even stronger."

Speaking on the security concerns in the Gulf nations, he said, "The current situation in West Asia is a matter of deep concern for us. India supports the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomacy. To ensure the safety of all Indian nations, we will continue to work closely with all countries in the region."

These remarks come amid an escalating conflict in the Middle East that erupted following joint US-Israel strikes on Iran, aimed at degrading Tehran's missile capabilities and broader military infrastructure.

The opening wave of the operation reportedly killed senior figures in the Iranian leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggering a sweeping response from Tehran in the form of drone and missile attacks targeting US assets, regional capitals and allied forces across the Gulf.

Iran's retaliatory strikes have spanned several countries, with missiles and drones intercepted over Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, prompting temporary airspace closures and resulting in both military and civilian casualties.

The intensifying confrontation has seen US forces launch counter-strikes, including naval operations, marking one of the most severe and sustained face-offs between Washington and Tehran in decades.

Earlier on Sunday, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), convened under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, was briefed on the air strikes in Iran on February 28 and the subsequent escalation in the Middle East, as well as the security of the Indian citizens in the region.

According to the official statement, the Committee was briefed on the air strikes in Iran on February 28 and the subsequent escalation, including attacks in several Gulf countries.

"It expressed serious concern over the safety and security of the large Indian expatriate community in the region," the statement added.