Singanamala TDP in-charge Sravani Sri burns govt. GOs in bonfires

The TDP party in the state called for a protest on the occasion of the Bhogi festival. The aim of the protest was to oppose the decisions made by the YSRCP government, which the TDP considers to be harmful to the state. The party's Singanamala Constituency TDP in-charge, Bandaru Sravani Sri, along with other TDP members, burnt documents related to various issues in a bonfire.









Sravani Sri highlighted the grievances of the people, including high taxes, high electricity bills, potholes on the roads, and the non-announcement of a job calendar. He expressed his disappointment with the Jagan administration, stating that people's lives are being lost due to accidents caused by the government's failure to address the issue of potholes on the roads. He emphasized the need for the negative effects caused by these issues to be eradicated.





Delete Edit





The program saw the participation of TDP leaders, activists, youth, and other members of the party.