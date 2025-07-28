Singapore-based Surbana Jurong eyes AP housing projects

Singapore: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a series of back-to-back meetings on the first day of his Singapore visit, successfully engaging global investors and inviting them to capitalise on AP’s burgeoning growth opportunities. Among the key developments, leading urban infrastructure company Surbana Jurong expressed keen interest in investing in the state’s housing sector, while Malaysian construction giant Eversendai proposed setting up a significant manufacturing factory.

Representatives from Singapore-based Surbana Jurong, a prominent urban and infrastructure consulting firm, met Chief Minister Naidu. The Chief Minister extended an invitation to Surbana Jurong to actively invest in large-scale housing construction projects across Andhra Pradesh, encouraging their participation in the state’s ambitious “Housing for All” initiative.

Chief Minister Naidu elaborated on Andhra Pradesh’s strong focus on infrastructure development, highlighting plans for the development of 20 ports and 15 airports. He emphasised the state’s strategic positioning as a major logistics hub and outlined the government’s vision to transform these regions into thriving industrial townships. He urged Surbana Jurong to explore the extensive investment opportunities available in these areas.

Tan Sri Dato’ A K Nathan, chairman and managing director of Eversendai Engineering, a leading Malaysian construction company renowned for its iconic projects, also held discussions with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

The primary focus of their meeting was Eversendai’s proposal to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing factory and an integrated training center in Andhra Pradesh. The Eversendai chairman indicated that Visakhapatnam or Krishnapatnam are being considered as potential locations for this facility, which would facilitate nationwide distribution of its products.

The proposed manufacturing unit is projected to span approximately two lakh square meters. This substantial investment is anticipated to significantly boost industrial growth and create large-scale employment opportunities within the state.

Eversendai also conveyed its interest in investing in infrastructure projects related to the development of Amaravati, the state capital. Furthermore, Chairman Nathan discussed the establishment of a Structural Engineering Training Center in collaboration with premier institutions such as IIT-Tirupati and IIIT Sri City, underscoring a commitment to skill development.

Eversendai highlighted its impressive track record, which includes contributions to landmark global projects such as the Burj Khalifa, Petronas Towers, DLF Downtown Taramani in Chennai, and the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, showcasing their expertise and capacity for large-scale development.