Singarayakonda: MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy distributes Anandaiah's herbal mix

Singarayakonda: MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, his son Raghava Reddy and Kondapi YSRCP in-charge Dr Madasi Venkaiah distributed Anandaiah's 'wonder mix' to the local public at the Zilla Parishad Girls High School in Singarayakonda on Sunday.

The MP and others paid tributes to the PET teacher Srilakshmi who died of Covid recently at the start of the programme. Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and school headmistress Dumpa Bharathi inaugurated the distribution of red gram packets to the parents of the students under the Jagananna Gorumudda programme at the school.

Later, the MP MaguntaSrinivasulu Reddy, Raghava Reddy, Dr Madasi Venkaiah distributed the packets of the Anandaiah Herbal Mix and advised the people to also follow the government's instructions to control and contain the coronavirus.

Later, they also paid rich tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar, former MP Magunta Subbarami Reddy by garlanding their statues.

The YSRCP Ongole medical division president Dr Battula Ashok Kumar Reddy, Thatiparti Chandrasekhar, M Prabhakar Reddy, staff of the ZPGHS also participated in the programme.