Singhal replaces Sosodia as Governor's secretary

Vijayawada: The state government issued orders posting Anil Kumar Singhal, principal secretary to government (endowments), revenue as principal secretary to : in place of Ram Prakash Sisodia, special chief secretary.

On transfer, Sisodia is directed to report to government in general administration department for further posting. Dr M Hari Jawaharlal, commissioner (endowments) is placed in full additional charge of the post of principal secretary to government (endowments), revenue department, until further orders. Meanwhile, Singhal took charge as principal secretary to Governor from R P Sisodia, special chief secretary at Raj Bhavan here on Saturday. He later called on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on a courtesy visit.

On his arrival at Raj Bhavan, Singhal was welcomed by the officers of Raj Bhavan and later he held a meeting with the officers.