Singhania group to build TTD temple in Navi Mumbai

Tirumala: TTD has entered into an MoU with the Singhania Group on Tuesday for the construction of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Navi Mumbai.

The inking of pact took place at Annmayya Bhavan here in the presence of TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy, chairman and managing director of Raymond Group, Gautam Hari Singhania.

Giving details of the agreement to the media later, the EO said all formalities and clearances have been completed and the construction of a new temple dedicated to Sri Venkateswara in Mumbai will be taken up on a priority basis.

The construction will be completed at the earliest in 10 acre prime land allotted by the Maharashtra government in Ulve region. The donor has come forward to construct the temple bearing the entire cost of Rs 70 crore, he added

TTD chief engineer Nageswara Rao, DyEO Tirumala temple Lokanatham, DyEO donor cell, Selvam and others were present.