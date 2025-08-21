Single window system approved for Vinayaka Mandapa’s: MLA

Tirupati: Elaborate arrangements were made for the orderly conduct of the Vinayaka Chaviti celebration and the Municipal Corporation along with other departments ensured foolproof arrangements in Vinayaka Sagar where the Ganesh idols will be immersed, said city MLA Arani Srinivasulu.

Srinivasulu along with Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya on Wednesday inaugurated the office of the Vinayaka Mahotsava Committee which is spearheading Chaviti celebrations in the pilgrim city in TUDA sports complex.

He said those desire to set up Vinayaka Pandals can approach the committee which will facilitate the approvals from various departments.

The MLA said Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan were striving to make the State plastic free and hence the organizers of the festival should avoid idols made of POPs or mixed with any plastic items.

Corporation and the other departments including police, revenue, TTD, SPDCL made arrangements in Vinayaka Sagar (Tank) for the immersion of the idols. And people on their part ensure peaceful and orderly immersion of the idols in the tank.

Commissioner Mourya said the Mandapa’s should set up without any interruption to the traffic. She wanted the people to celebrate the festival eco-friendly and without giving any scope for pollution.

Vinayaka Mahotsava Committee convener Samanchi Srinivas, Yadava Corporation Chairman Narasimha Yadav, Deputy Mayor RC Munikrishna, Nayu Brahmana Corporation Chairman Rudrakoti Sadasivam were present.