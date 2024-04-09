  • Menu
SIT burnt documents related to Heritage, alleges TDP

TDP leaders submitting a memorandum to Chief Electoral Officer M K Meena on burning of key documents by APCID SIT, at the Secretariat on Monday
TDP leaders submitting a memorandum to Chief Electoral Officer M K Meena on burning of key documents by APCID SIT, at the Secretariat on Monday

Highlights

  • Wonders how the documents can be burnt when the model code of conduct is in force
  • Party leaders lodge a complaint with the CEO and demand an inquiry
  • CID condemns the TDP campaign as false

Vijayawada: The alleged burning of some key documents at APCID SIT office at Tadepalli on Monday led to a controversy as the TDP raised doubts over the incident taking place when the model code of conduct is in force in view of the ensuing elections.

The TDP lodged a complaint with the Election Commission on the issue. TDP leaders including politburo member Varla Ramaiah, former minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao, and others complained to Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena on Monday expressing doubts over burning of documents by the CID.

They alleged that the documents were burnt as per the orders of CID Official K Raghurami Reddy and demanded an inquiry into the incident.

Meanwhile, speaking to mediapersons at the TDP office, party national spokesman Kommareddy Pattabhiram alleged that the CID officials burnt the documents fearing an inquiry into the filing of “false cases” after a new government comes into power in the state.

Pattabhiram alleged that the officials burnt the files pertaining to Heritage company and questioned the motive behind the act. He alleged that the officials created fake files to arrest the opposition leaders and now they were burning the documents to erase the proofs.

Referring to the burning of documents, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has been misusing the CID department and using the services of some officials to defame his family. He said that the CID has been collecting personal information about his family members without any permission. He warned that the officials who colluded with YSRCP government would pay a heavy price.

Speaking on the occasion, former minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao said the CID officials were acting like this to get appreciation from Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

However, the CID condemned the TDP campaign as false. In a statement, the CID said that that the documents related to Heritage company were submitted to the court and as well as the company personnel.

