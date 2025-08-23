SIT questions former Dy CM Narayana Swamy in liquor scam case

Tirupati: In a sudden development, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh questioned former Deputy Chief Minister and senior YSRCP leader K Narayana Swamy at his residence in Puttur of Tirupati District on Friday.

Swamy, who was the Excise Minister during the period when the scam allegedly took place, had earlier been served notices by the SIT.

However, he was unable to appear owing to health issues, and technical snags thwarted efforts to record his statement online.

Around 11 am, a six-member SIT team led by an Additional SP reached his residence, triggering tension among YSRCP cadres.

Party workers quickly gathered at the spot amid speculation over a possible arrest.

It was learnt that Narayana Swamy was questioned extensively about changes in the liquor policy during the YSRCP government’s tenure, particularly the shift from online ordering of liquor to a manual system.

After a six-hour-long questioning session and searches, officials reportedly seized several documents in the presence of revenue staff. Swamy has been asked to appear in Vijayawada whenever summoned.

Speaking to the media later, Swamy confirmed that he had responded to all queries raised by the SIT.

He assured full cooperation with the investigation and appealed against the spread of false news that could create unnecessary tension among party workers.

“The people of the constituency know my integrity for all these years,” he remarked.

So far, the SIT has arrested 12 persons in connection with the case and filed charges against 48 others, including prominent leaders such as Rajampet MP Peddireddy Midhun Reddy and former Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy while notices were also served to Chevireddy Mohith Reddy on which he approached the court.