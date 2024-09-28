Live
Just In
SIT team to visit Tirumala today to start probe on Tirupati laddu row

A special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe the ongoing laddu controversy will visit Tirumala this afternoon, under the leadership of SIT chief Sarvashrestha Tripathi. The team is set to conduct a thorough tour of the famed temple town as part of their investigation into the allegations surrounding adulterated ghee used in the production of the revered laddus offered at the Tirumala Temple.
The SIT officials will convene a meeting with TTD EO Shyamala Rao during their visit, aiming to gather more information and insights regarding the case. The state government established the SIT in response to growing concerns about food safety and integrity surrounding the sacred offerings, ensuring accountability and transparency within the temple's operations.
As the SIT continues its inquiries, devotees and stakeholders remain hopeful for a swift resolution to the controversy.