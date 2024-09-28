  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

SIT team to visit Tirumala today to start probe on Tirupati laddu row

SIT team to visit Tirumala today to start probe on Tirupati laddu row
x
Highlights

A special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe the ongoing laddu controversy will visit Tirumala this afternoon, under the leadership of SIT chief Sarvashrestha Tripathi

A special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe the ongoing laddu controversy will visit Tirumala this afternoon, under the leadership of SIT chief Sarvashrestha Tripathi. The team is set to conduct a thorough tour of the famed temple town as part of their investigation into the allegations surrounding adulterated ghee used in the production of the revered laddus offered at the Tirumala Temple.

The SIT officials will convene a meeting with TTD EO Shyamala Rao during their visit, aiming to gather more information and insights regarding the case. The state government established the SIT in response to growing concerns about food safety and integrity surrounding the sacred offerings, ensuring accountability and transparency within the temple's operations.

As the SIT continues its inquiries, devotees and stakeholders remain hopeful for a swift resolution to the controversy.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick