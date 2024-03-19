SITAM signs MoU with Tata Steel

Vizianagaram: SITAM Engineering College is going for collaboration with Tata Steel with the goal of enriching the educational experience of its students. As part of this collaboration, a delegation from Tata Steel comprising M Surya Narayana, South Zonal head-Technology, Manish Kumar, manager, Sales, visited the college campus. They explored various labs within the campus in collaboration with Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, College of Engineering, Vizianagaram (JNTUGV), to conduct workshops on contemporary civil and construction materials.

On this occasion, Dr M Sashibhushana Rao, director of SITAM, said that the agreement with the steel giant Tata Steel will help a lot to their students to learn more and enhance their knowledge and bridges the gap between theory and practice.

Surya Narayana said that Tata Steel is dedicated to fostering innovation and excellence in the field of engineering. “Through this collaboration with SITAM Engineering College, we aim to nurture the talent of future engineers and contribute to the advancement of the industry,” he said.

The workshops to be conducted in collaboration with Tata Steel will start in the coming weeks. They are expected to greatly benefit the students of SITAM Engineering College, empowering them with practical knowledge and skills that are essential for their professional growth.