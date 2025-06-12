Sitarama Kalyanotsavam celebrated grandly at Vontimitta

Vontimitta/Tirupati: Sri Sitarama Kalyanotsavam was celebrated with grandeur on Wednesday at Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Vontimitta, Kadapa district, an affiliated temple under the Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams, marking the auspicious occasion of Jyestha Pournami.

The festival deities of Sri Sita and Sri Rama were elegantly adorned with golden ornaments and colourful flowers and seated on a specially decorated platform within the temple premises.

The temple priests performed various traditional rituals, including Vishwaksena Puja, Kalasha Sthapana, Kalasha Puja, Vasudeva Punyavachanam, Kankana Puja and Dharana, Yajnopavita Puja and Dharana, offering of silk clothes and Madhuparkam, Kanyadanam, Mangala Puja, Mangalyadharana, exchange of garlands, Varanamayiram, Maha Nivedana, and Karpoora Harati. Devotees from the surrounding areas of Vontimitta gathered to witness the divine celestial wedding and had darshan of the deities.

They also received Theertham and Prasadam. TTD officials and devotees actively participated in the event.