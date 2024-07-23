Sivanna sails through tough tide against YSRCP

Darsi: Buchepally Siva Prasad Reddy, fondly called as Sivanna by his followers, became the YSRCP MLA of Darsi for the second time. The tough fight with the opposition candidate and the tension during the counting might have increased the blood pressure for many, but the result proved the Darsi voters supported the person who had been with them for a long time.

The Buchepalli family requires no introduction to the politics of the Prakasam district. They are one of the top granite processors and exporters in the country, and also known as great philanthropists.

They run the BVSR Engineering College in Chimakurthy and are supporters of education for the poor from LKG to PG at various institutions, through the BVSR Charitable Trust. They offer medical assistance to the poor and aid to the physically-challenged and mentally retarded people and respond to the needs of the hour through the trust.

Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy is a doctor by education and former MLA from Darsi. His mother Venkayamma is serving as the Prakasam Zilla Parishad Chairperson. His late father Subba Reddy also served as the MLA for Darsi.

Siva Prasad Reddy entered politics in the early 2000s and served as the Mandal Praja Parishad President for Chimakurthy from 2006 to 2009. He won as MLA for the first time at Darsi in 2009 and has been with the people since then. He was saved from the public wrath against the YSRCP in the Elections 2024, just because he became a part and parcel of the locals.

As the MLA for Darsi between 2009 and 2014, Siva Prasad was instrumental in bringing five Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas along with two AP Model Schools to the constituency. To address the woes of the farmers and to improve the quality of electricity transmission, he was successful in convincing the government to construct the 132/11 KV substation, and 12 local substations.

The locals are expecting him to address the drinking water crisis in the Donakonda and Kurichedu mandals, by advocating with the TDP government. The Darsi people want him to get the roads, and drainages repaired and developed, complete the international driving school, so that the local youth could enjoy employment opportunities.