Six gates of Srisailam lifted as projects brims, water released downstream

Amid heavy rains in the Krishna basin, the Srisailam reservoir is receiving heavy flood water due to which six gates of the reservoir are raised and the water is released downstream.

About 1,73,695 cusecs of flood water is reaching the project from Jurala and Sunkesula. The full water level of Srisailam is 885 feet and currently the project has water upto 884.85 feet of water.

On the other hand, out of total capacity of project with 215.8 TMC, 214.36 TMC of water is available in the project. 1,73,695 cusecs of water is being released into the ocean through the spillway and the electricity is being generated in Srisailam right and left hydropower stations.

As much as 63,046 cusecs of water is being released throughpower generation. Devotees who came to Srisailam temple are enjoying the beauty of the reservoir after gates of project was lifted.