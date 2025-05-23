Live
Six killed in lorry and car collision in Prakasam district
Highlights
In a devastating road accident in Prakasam district, six individuals lost their lives when a lorry collided with their car at Thaticherlamotu in the Komarolu mandal.
The victims, residents of Stuartpuram in Bapatla district, were on their way home after visiting the Mahanandi temple. Another occupant of the car has sustained serious injuries.
The incident has left the local community in mourning as investigations into the circumstances of the accident continue.
