  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Six killed in lorry and car collision in Prakasam district

Six killed in lorry and car collision in Prakasam district
x
Highlights

In a devastating road accident in Prakasam district, six individuals lost their lives when a lorry collided with their car at Thaticherlamotu in the Komarolu mandal.

In a devastating road accident in Prakasam district, six individuals lost their lives when a lorry collided with their car at Thaticherlamotu in the Komarolu mandal.

The victims, residents of Stuartpuram in Bapatla district, were on their way home after visiting the Mahanandi temple. Another occupant of the car has sustained serious injuries.

The incident has left the local community in mourning as investigations into the circumstances of the accident continue.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick