Six RINL employees receive 'INSSAN' awards

Visakhapatnam: Six employees from RINL were nominated for the 32nd national convention organised by Indian National Suggestion Schemes' Association (INSSAN) and received awards in different sections.

Centred on the theme 'creativity and innovation of employees for organisations business success creativity and innovation of employees for organisations business success,' the employees took part in the convention held at New Delhi recently.

Apart from case studies, the RINL employees presented their suggestions and technical papers during the award presentation ceremony and received INSSAN awards. VV Pavan Kumar Kotla, deputy manager from ES&F department won the award under the Best suggestor category, Y Appala Raju, senior technician from SMS departments of RINL received the 'par-excellence' award while T Venu, manager (Operation), MMSM Department was presented the 'Excellent' award.

Mohammed Abdullah, senior manager (electrical) from SMS department received the 'par-excellence' award under the best technical category, Ayantia Roy, senior manager from corporate strategic management (CSM) department received the 'Excellent' award and Pravas Kumar Das, AGM from D and E department, received the 'distinguished' award from eminent dignitaries.

Founded in 1987, Indian National Suggestion Schemes' Association (INSSAN) is a non-profit making registered Association of industrial and business organisations, dedicated to the promotion of employee involvement through suggestions/ ideas.

RINL CMD Atul Bhatt congratulated all the winners for enhancing the glory of the organisation by bagging the prestigious national level INSSAN awards.