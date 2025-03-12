Live
Sk Abdul Jaleel new chief referee for National Carrom championship
Vijayawada: Shaik Abdul Jaleel from Guntur has been appointed as Chief Referee for the 52nd Senior National Carrom Championship organised by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The championship will be held from March 17 to 21 at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. The appointment letter was handed over by Bharti Narayan, General Secretary of the All India Carrom Federation.
Jaleel previously served as the manager for the Indian team during the 2013 SAARC Championship. He also earned his international Referee Degree in 2013 and has officiated in several national and international tournaments as an umpire.
Yaganti Durga Rao, Patron Chief of the Andhra Pradesh Carrom Association, Neeraj Kumar Sampathi, Vice President of the National Association, and several carrom players and sports organisations congratulated Sheikh Abdul Jaleel.