Skill Connect Drive by APSSDC on June 10

Ongole (Prakasam District): The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) will be organising skill connect drive at the APSSDC office opposite the district collectorate in Ongole on June 10.

Prakasam district Skill Development Officer Rajigari Lokanatham said that arrangements are being made for several prominent companies like Byjus, Hetero Drugs, Sonic Skills, Innoway Source (SBI Credit Cards) for various positions like business development trainees, packing machine operators, junior chemists, QC trainees, QA trainees, technicians, and relationship executives in them. He asked the candidates with educational qualifications of Class X, ITI, Intermediate, diploma, degree, particularly of B Sc Chemistry or M Sc Chemistry or B Tech and aged between 18 to 27 years to attend the job mela on June 10 from 10 am to 3 pm at the APSSDC office in Ongole.

Lokanatham said the successfully selected candidates would get a salary from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 depending on the work and qualification. He asked the candidates to bring photocopy sets of Aadhaar card, PAN card, biodata, photocopies of their certificates along with an email id for communication. The candidates are requested to call 7989244381 or 9652518187 or toll-free number 9988853335 for more information on the Skill Connect Drive.