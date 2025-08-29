Live
Skill corpn to conduct free faculty devlpt programme on cybersecurity
Initiative reinforces professional credentials of faculty and bridges academia–industry gap in Andhra Pradesh
Tadepalli: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation in collaboration with the CISCO Networking Academy has announced a free faculty development programme on cybersecurity and networking essentials.
The programme is designed to enhance the teaching and research capabilities of faculty members in Computer Science and Electronics disciplines by equipping them with advanced, industry-relevant knowledge in cybersecurity and networking.
Highlighting the initiative, Raghu Kuram, executive director of APSSDC, said, “In the rapidly evolving digital landscape cybersecurity and networking skills are critical. By upskilling faculty, we are ensuring that the next generation of students in Andhra Pradesh are prepared to meet global industry demands. This programme represents APSSDC’s ongoing commitment to developing world-class faculty resources, fostering innovation in technical education, and bridging the gap between academia and industry.”
Participants will receive joint certification from CISCO and APSSDC, and sessions will be led by industry experts. Seats are limited and will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Batch 1 would run between September 8 and12 at VVIT, Namburu, Guntur and the Batch 2 would run from September 15 to 19 at Andhra University, Visakhapatnam.
Each batch will run for five days with sessions from 9 am to 5 pm with working lunch.
The interested faculty can register at: https://naipunyam.ap.gov.in/user-registration?page=program-registration. They are informed to contact APSSDC helpline: 9988853335 / 8712655686 for further queries.